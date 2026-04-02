March was Hot

A record high temperature highlights the weather for March.

We hit 93 on the 26th, which was unusual enough on its own. WLDS-WEAI have weather records that date back to 1927, and never before in those records had we had a 90 or better reading this early.

The 93 shattered the old mark of 85 for the date, and was one of 7 days of 80 or better highs for March. The 85 degree mark Monday also set a record. That same day we hit 93, the low that night at 37.

March is a transitional month, and last month saw the highs for the day ranging from 93 to 26 on the 17th.

There were no lows in the single digits last month.

The average reading last month was 49. That’s over 8 degrees higher than a normal March. It was the second straight March of an average high above 48.

Rainfall for the month checked in a just under 5 and 8 tenths inches. That’s well above the normal rainfall for March..2 and 3 quarter inches.

There were three days of inch of better rains..on the 4th , 7th, and 16th.

There was rain on 12 of the 31 days, and a trace of snow on two days. Normal snowfall is over 3-inches.