March Weather

March turned out to be warmer than normal, and a little bit wetter.

It was the warmest March since 2016. The temperature averaged 46 and a half degrees last month. That’s about 5 and a half degrees warmer than normal.

A typical day last month saw a high of close to 59, and a low at night at just under 35.

The temperature reached 73 twice last month, on the 11th and 28th. We dipped below 30 at night six times. It was 70 or higher on four dates.

There was no snow last month, but there was 3 and three quarter inches of rain measured in March. Normal rainfall is just over 2 and 8 tenths inches.

The rainiest stretch started on the 15th. Nearly 3 inches of rain fell through the 19th. The heaviest rain was an inch and a half on the 18th.

Precipitation for the year is now at 7 and a third inches. That’s about an inch and a quarter above normal.

WLDS WEAI is a reporting station for the National Weather Service.