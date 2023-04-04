March Weather

By Gary Scott on April 4, 2023 at 8:50am

It was a fairly ho hum weather month in March for Jacksonville.

The average temperature in March was 40-point-6 degrees. That’s only a tenth of a degree below the long term average.

Jacksonville had 2 nights of temperatures in the teens..on the 18th and 19th. There were 6 days of 60 or better readings.

Readings ranged from 71 on the 7th, to 15 on the 19th. A typical day last month saw a high of 51, and a low of 30.

Precipitation was up a bit. We had 3 and thirteen hundredths inches. That’s about 4 tenths above normal.

The heaviest rain was on the 4th, with just over an inch and 12 hundredths inches. There was measurable rain on 15 of the 31 days. But no other rains produced a half an inch in a 24 hour period.

There were only traces of snow on five days.

WLDS-WEAI is a cooperative weather station for the National Weather Service.