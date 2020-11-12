Marijuana Brings In $100 Million to IL in October

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reported Monday that the state topped $100 million in marijuana sales last month.

There was a record $75 million in recreational pot sales last month, up nearly $8 million from the previous month. Sales of medical marijuana totaled another $33 million. The first 10 months of legal cannabis sales total more than $500 million, with about $300 million in medical marijuana sales.

Cannabis industry analyst Andy Seeger told the Illinois Associate Press that October’s sale figures do not rise to the market’s potential. He says Illinois should be on pace to sell around $1.2 billion in cannabis this year.