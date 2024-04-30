Marion Co. Man Arrested After Single-Vehicle Rollover on I-72 East of Jacksonville

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after a vehicle rolled over on Interstate 72 just east of Jacksonville early Monday morning.

According to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office report, a vehicle being driven by 44-year old Amanda M. Withee of the 300 block of East Superior was traveling eastbound on I-72 near mile marker 73 at approximately 4:30 Monday morning. Due to wet road conditions, the vehicle slid off of the roadway to the right and rolled on its side in the ditch. No injuries were reported. No driving citations were issued. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

During investigation of the crash, deputies arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 36-year old James D. Norton of Sandoval on an outstanding Madison County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Norton was taken to and booked into the Morgan County Jail, where he later posted bond and was released.