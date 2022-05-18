Mark Retiring From Ameren Illinois in August

Ameren-Illinois President and Chairman Richard Mark announced yesterday he would retire. Mark says his intentions are to retire on August 1st. Ameren’s remaining board members say upon reaching a final decision, they will announce Mark’s successor. Mark has spent the last 20 years in the energy sector and over 45 years in business and civic leadership.

Mark was promoted to president of Ameren Illinois in 2012 after 10 years in executive leadership for Ameren Missouri. Mark has been credited with increasing Ameren Illinois’ corporate philanthropy efforts and has directed more than $22 million in donations to Downstate Illinois non-profits and service organizations and stepped up the company’s volunteer efforts for charitable causes.

Mark opened doors for more minorities to grow into leadership positions in Ameren Illinois and increased the value of goods and services purchased from minority- and women-owned suppliers by 34% over the last decade.

Prior to joining Ameren, Mark spent 11 years in hospital administration, including six years as president and chief executive officer of St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis and five years as chief operating officer. He also led the East St. Louis District 189 Financial Oversight Panel.

Mark has received three honorary doctorate degrees for his civic and community work, along with hundreds of community service and leadership awards. Later this month, he will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Boy Scouts of America. He has been recognized by Black Enterprise and Savoy magazines as one of the top 100 most influential black businessmen in America. He received the Senator Richard H. Newhouse Award from the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Foundation and a Leadership Award from the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance.

Mark serves on multiple boards of directors, including Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Madison Mutual Insurance Company, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, and Fontbonne University; and he is chairman of the Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois. He is a founding director of the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council and serves on the board of directors of the American Gas Association.

Mark said in a press release that leading Ameren Illinois has been a privilege and he foresees better things ahead for Ameren.