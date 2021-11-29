Marr Named President of IL Corn Growers Association for 21-22

Pictured from left to right is Mark Bunselmeyer (Treasurer), Martin (Marty) Marr (President), Terry Smith (Vice President) and Joe Murphy (Secretary)

A well-known farmer in the Jacksonville area has been named president of the Illinois Corn Growers Association for the 2021-2022 year.

Marty Marr of Jacksonville was elected president at the ICGA’s re-organizational meeting held last Tuesday. Marr has served on the ICGA board for eight years, most recently as vice president. He will continue his role as District 10 Director for the duration of his term as president, serving members in Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Morgan, Sangamon, and Scott Counties.

Joining Marr in leadership roles are Vice President Terry Smith of Clayton, Treasurer Mark Bunselmeyer of Maroa, and Secretary Joe Murphy of Harrisburg.