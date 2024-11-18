Marshalls Second Retailer Announced For Former Jacksonville Shopko Space

he second major retailer going into the former Shopko space has been announced.

The Journal Courier reports that family apparel and home fashion retailer Marshalls will be a neighbor to Hobby Lobby at the 1964 West Morton Avenue address. Hobby Lobby is expected to open some time in February.

Cassidy Kelly, marketing manager for Marshalls parent company TJX, told the Journal-Courier an opening date has not been set.

There are more than 1,100 Marshalls stores in the U.S., including in Springfield and Alton.

The late owner of the Shopko property, Tom Marx, had previously said that 3 major retailers would occupy the former Shopko space with the hopes of expanding onto the rest of the nearly 19-acre site with some adjacent buildings to be constructed. The additional space would potentially house up to four more tenants.