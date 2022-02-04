Martin-Angulo Pleads Out To Two Charges in Knox County

A former Morgan County woman facing a slew of charges across Central Illinois plead guilty to two counts of forgery today in Knox County Court.

25 year old Abigail L. Martin, now going under the name of Abigail Angulo, plead guilty to the two charges filed against her dating back to October 14th of last year.

Martin was arrested by Galesburg Police on January 12th after a fraud complaint was filed by Galesburg Nissan over a bad check written for a vehicle that was over $37,000.

Martin-Angulo was sentenced to 2 years probation, plus fines, fees, and court costs. She was given credit for 28 days served in the Knox County Jail. 7 counts of forgery, 1 count of writing bad checks, and 1 count of theft was dropped per the plea. Martin-Angulo was remanded back to the custody of the Knox County Jail after the plea was given.

Martin still faces outstanding charges in Morgan, Macoupin, Greene, Montgomery, Fulton, and Madison counties. She also has non-extraditable warrants in the states of North & South Carolina.

Messages to the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office for comment have not been returned as of press time.