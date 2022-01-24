Martin Arrested in Knox County Under New Name

A woman wanted on several charges across 5 counties in West Central Illinois has now been arrested in a 6th county on new charges over the weekend.

25 year old Abigail L. Martin was arrested in Knox County this weekend on new charges of theft by deceptive practice and forgery. She remains held at the Knox County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court. Martin was booked into the jail on Saturday under the name Abigail Angelo.

Martin has missed all of her court dates in Madison, Greene, Montgomery, Morgan, and Fulton counties over the last month and has had bench warrants issued. Her charges in those counties range from practicing as a nurse without a license, identify theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, and deceptive practice.

Martin’s alleged spree of crime in Illinois dates back almost three years. She also has outstanding, non-extraditable offenses in North and South Carolina.

Martin’s first appearance in Knox County court is later today.