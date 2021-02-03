Martin Charged With Identity Theft in Madison County

The criminal activity of a woman caught in 3 counties in West Central Illinois continues to grow.

The Edwardsville Inteligencer is reporting 24-year-old Abigail L. Martin of Gillespie, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 2 with identity theft, after using another woman’s similar name and professional license number to obtain a job as a nurse.

According to the Inteligencer report, the case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department. According to court documents, on Nov. 30 Martin used the name and RN professional license number of another person with a similar name to obtain a position as a registered nurse. Martin received a salary of less than $300 by the time the issue was discovered.

Martin has cases pending in three other counties for similar fraudulent activity. She was arrested by Greenfield Police on October 2nd for deceptive practice and theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Martin was arrested by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies back in May for identity theft and practicing as a nurse without a license in a Hillsboro long-term care facility.

In Morgan County on April 1st, 2019, she was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies for a charge of forgery for attempting to purchase a vehicle under false pretenses.

Martin also allegedly passed bad checks to the Village of Pawnee in Sangamon County in 2019. Charges in the case were later dropped.

Bail for Martin was set at $15,000.