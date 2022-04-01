Martin Given Concurrent Sentence With Greene Sentence On Jacksonville Forgery Charge From 2019

The second chip has fallen against a West Central Illinois woman who has an array of misdemeanor and felony charges across multiple counties.

25 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty to one count of forgery in Morgan County Court yesterday afternoon. It was almost 3 years to the day she was arrested by Jacksonville Police at Jacksonville Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep for passing a bad check to fraudulently purchase a vehicle on April 1, 2019.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll says that Martin’s 3 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the Morgan County Charge will run concurrently with the 3 year sentence she received in Greene County Court the previous week: “She also given 1 year of mandatory supervised release. She was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and $500 in restitution to Jacksonville Chrysler-Dodge…She had possession of the Jeep for a period of 2-3 weeks, and ultimately, the Jeep was returned. There was a little wear and tear on the Jeep and that’s what the $500 in restitution to Jacksonville Chrysler-Dodge was for.”

Noll says Martin didn’t do herself any favors over the course of the Morgan County case: “She had failed to appear [in court] on and off in this case, and had previously posted $15,000 bond. So, with the $10,000 fine along with the court costs and the restitution, I believe she will have enough bond money in order to take care of the fines, fees, court costs, and restitution that she owed in this case.”

Martin was returned to the custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office after her sentencing yesterday afternoon. Martin now faces charges in Fulton, Macoupin, Madison, and Montgomery counties. Charges in those counties include identity theft, forgery, deceptive practice, and practicing as a nurse without a license.