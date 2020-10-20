Martin Jailed in Greene County, Awaits Pre-Trial in Montgomery, Morgan, & Sangamon

The criminal activity of a woman caught in 3 counties in West Central Illinois continues to grow. 23 year old Abigail L Martin was arrested by Greenfield Police on October 2nd for deceptive practice and theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

According to communication from Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe, police determined on September 28th that Martin wrote a bad check to Morrow Brothers Ford Dealership in Greenfield to procure a vehicle. She then continued to possess the vehicle after allegedly knowing it was fraudulently obtained at the time of the transaction. According to Greenfield Chief of Police John Goode, Hillsboro Police were able to pick her up in a traffic stop on October 2nd and expedited her back to Greene County into the custody of Greenfield Police who remanded her into the custody of the Greene County jail. She remains lodged at the jail with bond set at $50,000.

Martin was arrested by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies back in May for identity theft and practicing as a nurse without a license in a Hillsboro long-term care facility.

In Morgan County on April 1st, 2019, she was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies for a charge of forgery for attempting to purchase a vehicle under false pretenses. Martin also allegedly passed bad checks to the Village of Pawnee in Sangamon County in 2019 and currently has trial set for later this month.

Public Defender Tom Piper is defending Martin in the Morgan County and Greene County cases. Martin is set for a preliminary hearing in Greene County later this month. Martin has a pre-trial conference set in Morgan County for December 2nd. A pre-trial hearing in the Montgomery County case has been set for November 13th. A jury trial is set for November 16th in Sangamon County in front of Judge Ryan Cadigan.

Martin is also allegedly wanted on out-of-state warrants in North Carolina and South Carolina for procurement of goods under false pretenses. There has been no information released on the warrants in those states at this time.