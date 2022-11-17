Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage

An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges.

27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.

Martin is currently serving a sentence in IDOC after pleading guilty to forgery charges in Morgan and Greene counties back in March. She also received 2 years probation and over $6,400 in restitution on multiple forgery charges in Knox County in a sentence in April.

Martin still faces charges in Montgomery County for advanced practicing nursing without a license and identity theft. She is due in court for a pre-trial hearing on those charges on December 5th.

Similarly, in Madison County, Martin was to appear last week for similar charges to those in Montgomery County, as well as theft charges amounting to at least $10,000. She is also due in Madison County Court on December 5th.

Heartland News Feed reports that Martin also may be running into more legal trouble in a case out of DuPage County. Court records say that Martin, on the record as Abigail L. Angulo, is facing four charges that include identity theft, unauthorized control of property, forgery, and burglary.

Heartland News Feed says that the DuPage County case is currently inactive but was prompted in January by an investigation by the Westmont Police Department. Martin was indicted on the charges on March 29th. Court records say that Martin’s defense counsel has tried unsuccessfully multiple times to vacate from the case. Martin stated not guilty pleas on all four charges in a September hearing. She was due in DuPage County Court on November 1st but a continuance was granted without any further status set on the case.

Martin remains held at the women’s correctional facility in Decatur where she is currently serving her sentences.