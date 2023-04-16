Martin’s Charges Dismissed in Montgomery, Ends Long String of Cases Across the State

The final case in a convicted serial identity thief’s saga across Central Illinois came to a close in a Montgomery County Circuit Courtroom yesterday.

26 year old Abigail L. Martin, formerly of Girard and Waverly, had her case of identity theft and practicing as a nurse without a license dismissed yesterday based upon a plea agreement on charges in Greene County Circuit Court.

Martin first pleaded guilty to writing bad checks for a vehicle in Knox County in February of last year. She was ultimately sentenced to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay fines, fees, and court costs.

Martin next pleaded guilty in March of last year in Greene County to felony fraudulent check writing to obtain property after police arrested her in possession of a vehicle she purchased through the check. She was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in the case.

She was also given a concurrent sentence in IDOC in Morgan County for forgery on April 1st of last year. The charges stem from the illegal vehicle purchase at a Jacksonville vehicle dealership using a forged check.

Martin was then ordered to pay a fine and restitution for 3 counts of bad check writing in Macoupin County on April 28th of last year in another plea agreement.

Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in Fulton County Circuit Court on felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud on November 7th.

Martin’s final concurrent sentence came in Madison County on December 21st of last year on identity theft charges after an arrest by Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies for illegally using another person’s identity to gain employment at a local hospital as a nurse.

According to court documents in all of the cases, Martin wrote fraudulent checks to obtain property and to purchase multiple vehicles. Martin also was alleged at the time to have obtained a RN professional license number of another person with a similar name who lived in northern Illinois to work in healthcare settings in Montgomery and Madison counties.

Action on several of the cases were delayed due to continuances and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Martin still is believed to have non-extraditable warrants in the states of North & South Carolina.

Martin remains held at the women’s correctional facility in Decatur where she is currently serving her sentences.

**UPDATE 4/16/2023**

According to Martin’s IDOC sentencing information, Martin also received a 4-year sentence for a plea agreement reached in an identity theft of $10,000-$100,000 charge in DuPage County.

She is expected to have a parole date of October 2024 due to day-for-day credit applying in her concurrent sentences.