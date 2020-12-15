Mask Ordinance Divides Community

The Jacksonville City Council passed an emergency powers ordinance last night, granting the Mayor’s Office the ability to declare a public mask rule. The new ordinance amends a current ordinance about Health Emergencies declared by the city. The ordinance as it reads gives the mayor the ability to execute an executive order without the vote of the city council. The order is to be issued in conjunction with public health officials to require face masks to be worn by all persons over the age of two in public spaces at all times when a public heath emergency order is in effect, unless the person has official documentation from a medical doctor saying they are unable to wear a mask.

Jacksonville City Attorney Dan Beard clarified to the council whether or not it would be a HIPAA violation by the city to require someone produce documentation: “What we’ve got in our ordinance is that persons that have documented medical conditions that wearing a facial mask is not medically tolerable, so they would be exempt from the requirements of this ordinance. I think what we are really talking about there is that there has to be some exceptions for medical reasons. I think very likely what is going to happen is if someone has a medical reason, they simply say ‘I have a medical reason. I don’t have to, I can’t wear it.’ Then, we are going to have to take that at face value. We can’t go beyond that. Now, you may be aware of the situation in Springfield where one of the alderman was issued a ticket for not wearing a mask at a council meeting, indicating that he had a medical reason not to wear the mask. The upshot is that their city attorney is saying that he will have the opportunity to produce medical evidence at the trial for that ordinance violation.”

The incident that Beard is in reference to is when Ward 1 Springfield Alderman Chuck Redpath took off his mask for prolonged periods during a city council meeting last week. Police Chief Kenny Winslow pulled Redpath aside during the meeting to ask him to put on his mask or be cited. Redpath said he had a medical condition that exempted him from the mandate. He subsequently disclosed in media interviews that he has minor asthma. According to the State Journal Register, Redpath later produced a doctor’s note, but Winslow and city attorney Jim Zerkle deemed it insufficient on its face for him to be exempted from the mandate and was issued a $50 citation on December 11th. Redpath will have the ability to appeal the citation in city court at a later date.

The minimum fine for any individual person violating the requirements in Jacksonville, according to the city’s ordinance is $50 for each violation. The minimum fine for any public space owner, lessee, or operator violating the requirements of this section shall be $250 for the first violation and $500 for each subsequent violation.

Jacksonville Ward 5 Alderman Don Cook said that members of the public need to read the ordinance and says that it is currently not in effect: “Just because we passed this ordinance, does not mean that tomorrow you have to wear a mask. This is a decision that is made by the mayor and the appropriate public health officials. Please make sure you read the ordinance.”

Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford, in electronic communication with WLDS last night says that the public should not be anxious about enforcement of the ordinance currently, especially since it is not in effect. Mefford says the police department’s ultimate goal would be to have public cooperation and compliance via their normal community-oriented policing and education philosophy that they use for most non-violent issues and city ordinance violations. Mefford assured the council that he had submitted a plan of action for possible enforcement of a mask ordinance to the mayor’s office prior to last night’s meeting.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard said last night he would be meeting with the Morgan County Health Department’s officials today to decide whether or not to declare a public health emergency: “The first thing I’ll do is call up Morgan County Health Department Administrator Dale Bainter and get input from him. We will have a chat, and if Dale feels that we are in a mode of where he needs me to declare an emergency, I will follow the lead of our head public health official. I’m not going to enact a masking ordinance unless I get input and his desire to do so.”

Jacksonville Ward 5 Alderman Steve Warmowski, who was responsible for drafting the ordinance as chair of the special studies committee, used the City of Springfield’s mask ordinance as a model to follow. Warmowski says that he hopes the ordinance is declared so members of the medical community can get some relief: “On this issue, there is a lot of people on both sides who have really strong issues and opinions, but I think what really counts and is really important to think about right now is doctors and nurses. They are just being slammed with the number of COVID cases. The hospital is at the limit at how many people they can treat. There is all sorts of issues in the medical community, and we should wear masks to stop the spread of the virus to give our nurses and doctors a little bit of a reprieve so that they can take care of patients. Not only that, they need to be able to take care of themselves.”

Warmowski says that schools and business owners also deserve a break for being in compliance to stop the spread of COVID-19. He says that simply educating the public on the importance of wearing a mask isn’t enough, and the ordinance gives businesses and the city the ability to protect people: “When you drive down East Morton Avenue, you can see a giant billboard with the mayor on it educating people. When I went to Wal-Mart yesterday to go shopping, the majority of the people were wearing masks. When you start looking around, there is just a couple of people who are basically saying ‘I’m not going to think about other people. I’m just going to think of my own rights to not wear a mask.’ The issue with this pandemic is you have a right to not wear a mask but you don’t have a right to go into a store, infect someone who works there or infect one of the customers. I’ve heard from several business owners who just want a break. They need some help to say ‘The big, bad government is forcing me to wear a mask and I don’t want to get a $250 fine so please wear this mask.’ What they really want is some leverage to get people to wear masks to protect them, their employees, and their customers. That is what we all really need to be thinking about. At this point, with this pandemic and all the effects it has had on our community and the economy, we just need to think about other people.”

Citizens of Jacksonville spoke for over 45 minutes during public comment sections in both the workshop and business meeting with the city council last night. Comments were evenly divided between being in favor of and against the mask ordinance. The ordinance passed the council 7-3 in the final vote with Aldermen Jeff Hopkins, Aaron Scott, and Mike Wankel as the three ‘no’ votes.