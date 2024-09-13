Massey Lane Home Has Attic Fire

The Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments responded to a report of a structure fire at approximately 5:25AM yesterday at 1325 Massey Lane.

Jacksonville Fire Officials reported that light smoke could be seen issuing up a side wall near an electrical junction box. The junction box is believed to have been the origin and the cause of the fire due to a malfunction in the attic of the home.

All occupants were able to get out of the home. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were on scene until approximately 6:45AM. No estimate on damages were reported at the time of the fire.