Massive Search For Two Missing Juveniles In the IL River

A photo of the staging by search crews at the Beardstown Marina from late Thursday night.

A massive search group are currently scouring the Illinois River near Beardstown on the hunt for two missing male juveniles who went missing Thursday night.

The Beardstown Fire Department issued the following statement at approximately 1:25AM Friday : “An extensive search is underway as authorities are attempting to locate two boys, ages 12 and 15, who were last seen playing in the shallow waters of the Illinois River at Beardstown.

The two boys were reportedly last seen at about 7:30 p.m Thursday, wading in shallow water near the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Bridge when they apparently waded out too far, got caught up in the current and disappeared.

Beardstown Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the scene to initiate the search and were jointed by dive teams from Jacksonville/Morgan County, Havana, Cooperas Creek, and Mason County.

Also assisting with the search effort were the Beardstown Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police aerial unit, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police.

Names of the missing have not been released pending the result of the search.”

This is a developing story.