Massive winter storm takes aim at Central Illinois

The National Weather Service reports that a massive amount of snow from an incoming weather storm is expected to start on Friday.

A system of precipitation across the Plains is expected to hit cold air and make for accumulations of snow starting between 5-10 inches along and north of a Macomb to Bloomington line. A Winter Storm Watch is currently in effect for the entire area starting at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday.

Winter Storm Bellamy, as it is being called, will produce widespread snow through the upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes. This will lead to both snow-covered, slippery roads and significant flight delays, especially at Chicago-O’Hare and St. Louis.

For Thanksgiving night, temperatures are expected to dip into the upper teens with Friday temperatures hovering in the mid-30s. The cold air is expected to stay between the 20s and 30s throughout Saturday and into Sunday during the day, but temperatures on Sunday night are expected to be around 9 above, but wind chills could be below zero.

The National Weather Service advises people should delay all travel if possible starting tomorrow night. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.

By Monday and Tuesday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 20s and nighttime lows in the low teens, but wind chills will be brutally cold hovering close to zero.