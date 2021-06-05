Mathis, Brownback Receive Gubernatorial Appointments

A Jacksonville High School graduate has been appointed to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Board of Trustees.

Tiffany Mathis has been appointed by Governor J.B. Pritzker to serve on the board. Mathis, a current resident of Springfield, is the CEO and Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois. She previously served as Youth Support Group Program Facilitator at the Phoenix Center where she aided LGBTQ+ youth. She also served on the District 186 School Board in Springfield. Mathis has previous experience with youth at the Silverleaf Children’s Academy and the Community Child Care Connection.

Mathis, a 2001 graduate of Jacksonville High School, has spent the last two decades working in Springfield and Jacksonville for area youth in various capacities.

Mathis joined another familiar face in gubernatorial appointments yesterday.

Former Cass County Board Chairman H.O. Brownback was allowed to continue to serve on the Mid-America Intermodal Authority Port District Board. Brownback has served in the position since 1999. Brownback was appointed to the position by former Governor George Ryan. Brownback resigned from the Cass County Board in 2018 after 24 years of service.