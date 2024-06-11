Mathis Named Topped Boys & Girls Club CEO in Illinois

The leader at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois was dubbed the best in the country.

The State Journal Register reports that CEO Tiffany Mathis was awarded the Illinois CEO of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club of America and Illinois Area Council of Boys & Girls Clubs.

In the past four years through Mathis’ leadership, the central Illinois branch of the nonprofit has grown to 22 locations in schools across Springfield and Jacksonville – the second largest branch in the state behind Chicago – and garnered over $4 million in funding for growth and development of children.

The Jacksonville native became the executive director of the central Illinois branch of the nonprofit in January 2020. On the daily, the club serves 1,700 children across Sangamon and Morgan counties.