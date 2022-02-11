Mattson Named SIU School of Medicine Director of Office of Alumni Affairs

A New Berlin native has been named director of the Office of Alumni Affairs at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

Cassie Mattson has been selected to run the office. Mattson previously worked as manager of events and the Future Leaders Alliance at the Illinois Bankers Association. She succeeds Julie Robbs, who retired from SIU in December.

Mattson said in a press release yesterday that she plans to build on existing programs while exploring new avenues for networking, growth, wellness and advocacy within the Alumni Society.