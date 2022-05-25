May Jacksonville Neighborhood Improvement Project Keeps it Simple for Holiday Weekend

Despite the holiday, the monthly effort to assist and improve neighborhoods around the city is soldiering ahead this Saturday.

Ward two Alderwoman and organizer of the projects Lori Oldenettel says with a lot of people out of town for the holiday weekend, they are keeping it simple this Saturday, but the need still exists and is appreciated.

“This will be our third Neighborhood Improvement Project it’s going to take place on Saturday. We will meet at 9:00 am and will be wrapped up no later than 11:30 am. We’re going to be meeting at 770 South West Street. For this project, it’s only one residence that we are going to be assisting where in the past we’ve done more of a city block.

So we are just really looking for 15 to 20 volunteers to come out. It is a property that is going to need a lot of hands-on brush removal, trimming, and raking, but there’s not going to be a lot of things to move. This is one of those projects that was brought to our attention. We’ve talked to the homeowner and he’s super grateful that we are going to be there to help him out and we are really grateful to have the opportunity to do so.”

Oldenettel says this will be another feel-good project. So if you have a trailer, truck, chain saw, clippers/snips, and/or rakes they could use them. She says if you bring a tool please put your name on it.

Anyone able to help is asked to text or call Oldenettel at 217-370-4597 to confirm. She says this time around, she will remember to bring water.