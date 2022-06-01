May Weather

By Gary Scott on June 1, 2022 at 9:43am

Temperatures and rainfall were up last month in the Jacksonville area.

The average temperature in May was a little over 65 degrees. That’s 3 degrees warmer than normal.

Average highs reached just under 76 degrees. The lows at night average 54 and 3 tenths degrees.

There were just three days in which the thermometer reached above 90. We hit 93 on the 12th, and that was followed by two more 90-plus readings.

We dipped to 39 on the 3rd. That was the only time the mercury fell below 40 for the month. There were 6 nights of below 50 readings.

The rainfall total was 4 and 81 hundredths inches. That was just a tick up above the normal rainfall for May.

There were 17 days of rain in May. The heaviest was 1 inch on the 6th.

WLDS-WEAI is an official weather reporting station for the National Weather Service.