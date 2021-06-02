May Weather

A cool wet May helped get farmers ready for spring planting in the Jacksonville area last month.

May 2021 will be recorded as a cool month. The average temperature was 61 and a half degrees. That’s nearly 2 degrees cooler than normal. But, it’s much better than the record low reading in May of 57 and a half degrees that occurred in 1981.

A typical day last month saw a high of 72, and a low of just under 51.

There were no highs recorded more than 87 last month. That occurred three times..on the 24th, 25th, and 27th. It was the warmest stretch of the month of 80 or better readings on 8 straight days, starting on the 20th.

The mercury dipped below 40 three times, bottoming out at 34 on the 12th. The thermometer reached below 50 11 times in May.

Rainfall reached 5 and a half inches, about a half an inch more than normal. There was at least a trace of precipitation on 20 of the 31 days in May. The most was nearly 2 inches of rain that caused flooding on the 16th and 17th.

Other parts of the state may complain about drought conditions, but not here.

Rainfall of the year is now at 16 and a half inches. That’s over 2 inches more than normal in Jacksonville through the first five months.

WLDS-WEAI serves an official recording station for the National Weather Service.