Mayor Ezard Back on the Job Following Health Scare

Jacksonville’s Mayor is back on the job following a health scare last month. Mayor Andy Ezard was admitted to Springfield Memorial Hospital on March 23rd for an undisclosed medical episode. He was back home the following week for rest and recuperation.

Ezard says contrary to popular concern, his hospital stay which included a brief stay in intensive care, was not a cardiovascular issue. “It’s going to be one of those things where they will eventually figure things out. It wasn’t a heart attack.

I know there are always rumors, but it wasn’t a heart attack. It was just some internal things that I’ve gone through and faced my whole life, and they just kind of came to a head that night. But I got great treatment.”

Ezard says he is thankful for the team of healthcare professionals in Jacksonville where he received his initial treatment that night. “They did a great job, I can’t say enough about our local hospital, Jacksonville Memorial. The ER team, the doctor, her, the nurses, and the triage were exceptional, very compassionate, and caring. They decided on caution and said hey you’re a sick man and we’re going to take care of you.

We’re gonna do this, and you’re not going to want to do this, but you’re gonna do this. And at that time I was very sick and I did whatever they said. And I’ve got a bunch of nurses, my wife, my daughter, my mom, my mother-in-law, my sisters-in-law, they all keep a big eye on me.”

Ezard says he slowly started going back into the office last week, however, Wednesday was his first full day and he was pretty tired that night. He says it will take time to get his energy back up to par, but he has every intention of following the doctor’s orders and delegating a little more and taking work home with him a little less.

Ezard says overall he is feeling much better and is happy to be back on the job.