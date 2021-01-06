Mayoral Candidate Files Objection to Opponent’s Petition for Candidacy

Current Village Trustee and candidate for Mayor of South Jacksonville, Dick Samples filed an “objection to the nomination petition” of the candidacy of his opponent Tyson Manker with the South Jacksonville electoral board.

According to a press release from Manker’s campaign, Samples objection states the “Petition is not stapled or fastened at the top of the petition as instructed”.

Manker told WLDS News he received official notice of the objection on Monday. A Call for a Hearing by the Village of South Jacksonville’s Electoral Board has been scheduled for tomorrow at 6:00 pm, ahead of the village’s regular schedueld January Trustee Meeting.

Chairman of the Electoral Board and current South Jacksonville Mayor Harry Jennings said in the written call for hearing that it is “set for case management and presentation of the Board Rules and Regulations only.” “No witnesses will be heard or evidence submitted during hearing”.

Agenda items for the meeting call for the introduction of Board Members, appearances by Samples, the Objector and Manker, the candidate, adoption of rules and procedure, and scheduling of the hearing followed by adjournment.

Jennings says he anticipates a formal hearing will be set for sometime early next week, however that ultimately will be the decision of the Electoral Board tomorrow night.

This morning Manker filed a motion with the board to strike and dismiss Mr. Sample’s objection stating it is in not in compliance with Illinois Election Code by not stating what relief he is requesting of the electoral board.

The Call for Hearing will be held tomorrow night at the South Jacksonville Hall on Dewey Drive at 6:00 pm.

The meeting can also be accessed remotely via Zoom conference or by phone at 312-626-6799 with meeting ID 993 584 5163, and passcode 0cyl6f

A call to Trustee Samples by WLDS News was not returned as of press time.

