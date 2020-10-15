McAlister’s Deli Coming To Jacksonville

Jacksonville is getting a new restaurant. McAlister’s Deli is set to open on November 9th next to International Eye Care at 1233 West Morton Avenue in the old Wal-Mart Plaza. According to a new Facebook Group started by the restaurant, they are currently hiring team members at the location. They are currently holding open interviews Monday through Friday 10AM to 7PM.

McAlister’s was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi. There are currently 450 locations in 28 states. The menu is known for deli sandwiches, giant baked potatoes, soups, salads, and specialty deserts. They also offer catering options. The chain is also known for its McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea which is available by the glass or by the gallon. For more information, call 217-461-4999 for more information.