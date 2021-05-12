McBride Appears In Adams Co. Court, Requests More Funds for Expert Witness

A Quincy woman accused of first-degree murder stemming from a vehicle crash in August appeared in Adams County Court this morning.

WGEM in Quincy reports that 36 year old Natasha L. McBride of Quincy appeared before Judge Robert Adrian this morning for a status hearing. Adrian continued the case for status to June 9th.

On April 28th, McBride’s counsel requested funds from the court to obtain an expert witness. It was the second time the court had granted funds in the case. McBride was also granted a motion in January for funding to hire psychiatrist Dr. Terry Killian to help answer questions about her mental health. McBride has plead not guilty on all counts which also include 4 counts of reckless homicide, 4 counts of driving on a suspended or revoked license, and failure to report an accident involving a death or injury.

In charging documents, prosecutors have claimed that McBride’s alleged intentional acts resulted in a fatal multi-vehicle traffic crash on August 14, 2020 that killed four people and injured another, based on crash scene reconstruction data and vehicle computer data from vehicles involved in the collision.

Police claim McBride was driving at a very high rate of speed, failed to stop at the stoplight at 4th and Broadway in downtown Quincy, and collided with a vehicle driven by 61 year old Stephen Hendricks of Rushville. The crash also struck another vehicle and damaged a fire hydrant.

Hendricks was later transported with moderate injuries to Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Hendricks’ passengers were all killed as a result of the crash. They include Hendricks’ wife, 54 year old Jennifer Hendricks of Rushville, and 4 year old Archer Corrick of Kirksville, Missouri, the couple’s grandson, both were pronounced dead at the scene; and 6 year old Dakota Corrick of Kirksville who later died at Blessing Hospital in Quincy and 21-month old Ransom Corrick of Kirksville who also died after the incident at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

According to WGEM, McBride ran on to the Bayview Bridge after the crash, but she was eventually caught by officers. Following the crash McBride was transported to Blessing Hospital in Quincy to recover from her injuries and later was booked into the Adams County Jail. She remains held at the jail on $5 million bond.