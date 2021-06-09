McBride Asks For More Time for Expert Witness in Fatal Quincy Crash Case

A woman accused of intentionally killing a Rushville woman and her grandchildren in a car crash in Quincy is asking for more time in court to obtain an expert witness.

WGEM reports that 37 year old Natasha McBride of Quincy appeared briefly before Adams County Judge Robert Adrian this morning saying they had obtained an expert witness in the case. McBride’s attorney, Todd Nelson told the court that logistics were still needing worked out for interviews. Adrian continued the hearing until July 7th.

Prosecutors claim McBride’s “intentional acts” resulted in a fatal multi-vehicle traffic crash on August 14, 2020 that killed 54 year old Jennifer Hendricks of Rushville and her 3 grandchildren from Kirksville, Missouri. Hendricks’ husband, 61 year old Stephen Hendricks of Rushville was transported from the crash to Blessing Hospital in Quincy with moderate injuries and is still in recovery.

McBride faces four counts of first-degree murder and a slough of other charges resulting from the crash. She remains held at the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.