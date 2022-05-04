McBride Denied Release From Jail Prior to Trial

By Benjamin Cox on May 4, 2022 at 4:38am

An Adams County woman remains behind bars after a motion seeking her release from jail was denied yesterday.

37 year old Natasha L. McBride of Quincy, who is charged in connection with a fatal 2020 traffic crash that killed a Rushville grandmother and her grandchildren, will remain in Adams County Jail held on $5 million bond.

Adams County Circuit Judge Amy Lannerd denied Public Defender Todd Nelson’s motion seeking McBride’s release that said that the prosecution could produce no compelling reasons to keep McBride incarcerated pending her trial.

Nelson filed the motion on April 25th, and the following day visiting Cass County Judge Timothy J. Wessel ordered a status hearing set for Monday on the motion.

According to Muddy River News, Judge Lannerd cleared the courtroom for 30 minutes to discuss the motion with Nelson and Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones before issuing her decision to deny the motion.

Lannerd has set further status on the case for May 24th.