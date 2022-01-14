McBride Facing Additional Charge in Fatal Aug. 2020 Crash

The Quincy woman charged in connection with a 2020 crash that killed four people, including three infant children, faces a new charge.

The Quincy Herald Whig reports that prosecutors filed one count of aggravated driving under the influence against 37 year old Natasha L. McBride of Quincy on Tuesday.

McBride appeared in Adams County Court on Wednesday for a scheduled hearing to extend the discovery deadline in the case. McBride is due in court today for a status hearing and a ruling on the motion.

According to the charging documents obtained by the Herald Whig, the new charge alleges that McBride was under the influence of THC at the time of the crash.

The additional charge is a Class 2 felony, and if convicted, McBride would face a sentencing range of six to 28 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

McBride already faces four counts of first degree murder in the August 14, 2020 deaths of 54 year old Jennifer Hendricks of Rushville and her three grandchildren. She also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide, and four counts of driving while license revoked.

According to the Quincy Police’s crash report, McBride allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana prior to the fatal crash.



McBride continues to be held on $5 million bond at the Adams County Jail.