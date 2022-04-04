McBride Has Added Aggravated DUI Charge Dimissed, Appeal On Dismissal In Court Today

By Benjamin Cox on April 4, 2022 at 1:03pm

37 year old Natasha McBride will be back in Adams County Circuit Court this afternoon.

McBride will hear an appeal to Judge Amy Lannerd granting a motion to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence that prosecutors filed earlier this year.

WGEM reports that Lannerd read her ruling on Friday morning. The motion, filed by Public Defender Todd Nelson, claimed prosecutors took too long to file the charge.

McBride faces 16 other charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, stemming from a crash in August 2020 that killed 54-year-old Jenniffer Hendricks, of Rushville, and her three grandsons.

Charging documents in the case alleges that McBride was under the influence of THC when she ran a red light at Fourth Street and Broadway in Quincy and caused the crash that killed Hendricks and her grandsons. Quincy police say McBride admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash. McBride has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to multiple Quincy media outlets, McBride’s attorneys may seek an insanity defense.

McBride remains held at the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.