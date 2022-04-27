McBride Seeks Release From Adams County Jail

A Quincy woman accused of killing a Rushville grandmother and her grandchildren in a fatal 2020 traffic crash is asking for release from jail.

Adams County Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson filed a motion Monday seeking the release of 37 year old Natasha McBride of Quincy. McBride has been incarcerated since the fatal crash on August 14, 2020 that led to the deaths of 54 year old Jennifer Hendricks of Rushville and her three grandchildren aged 6 years old to 21 months.

McBride faces 4 counts of first-degree murder as well as counts of reckless homicide, four counts of driving on a revoked license and four courts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. She is being held on $5 million bond.

Judge Amy Lannerd ruled on April 4 to dismiss a driving under the influence charge against McBride. The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office quickly appealed that decision, and the case has been removed from the April jury trial docket.

According to Muddy River News, Nelson wrote in his motion, citing state statute that a defendant shouldn’t be held in jail or on bail pending an appeal by the state. Visiting Cass County Judge Timothy J. Wessel during a status hearing yesterday set a hearing for Monday on Nelson’s motion.