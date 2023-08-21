McBride Spends Less Than A Day in DOC on DWS Conviction From Fatal 2020 Crash in Quincy

A 39-year old Quincy woman who pleaded guilty to felony driving on a suspended or revoked license in a case where a Rushville grandmother and her three grandsons were killed spent less than a day in an Illinois Correctional facility this week.

Quincy media outlets report that Natasha McBride was released the same day she was admitted this week to Logan Correctional Facility in Lincoln.

McBride received two three-year sentences, that were to be served consecutively, in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to sentencing last week in Adams County Circuit Court. She is now out on parole.

According to Muddy River News, the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office expected McBride to serve 6 months in prison.

McBride received day-for-day credit while in the Adams County Jail after she was jailed the same day she was arrested on August 14, 2020. McBride is said to have driven through a stoplight at 4th Street and Broadway in Quincy, crashing into another vehicle in the intersection driven by Stephen Hendricks. The collision killed Stephen’s 54-year old wife, Jenniffer and his three grandchildren who were passengers. McBride had four of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked all dropped after experts in the case determined she was insane at the time of the crash.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha told Muddy River News that he believes McBride’s quick release was due to cost-cutting measures on behalf of the state.