McBride Trial in Adams County Delayed to April

The trial for a Quincy woman charged in connection to a 2020 crash that killed a Rushville grandmother and her three grandchildren has been pushed back to the Spring.

Muddy River News reports that Public Defender Todd Nelson filed a motion last Wednesday in Adams County Court to continue the case against 37 year old Natasha McBride of Quincy to April.

A jury trial was set to begin Feb. 7. However, Nelson’s motion to continue the case attributed the delay to the state. A 17th count against McBride, aggravated driving under the influence, was added to McBride’s charges on Jan. 11. Nelson argued that the amended charge should have been filed sooner because the evidence had been in the state’s hands since December 2020.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones didn’t object to the request to move the case off the February trial docket but did object that the continuance be attributed to the state. Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd eventually ruled against Nelson’s motion to attribute the delay to the state. She then moved the case to the April docket, then said Nelson could file a motion on the late filing of the new charge.

The hearing on Nelson’s second motion is set for Feb. 28. If no additional motions are filed, that Feb. 28 year also will be a status hearing. A jury pre-trial has been set for April 1, with the jury trial reset for April 11.

McBride remains lodged at the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.