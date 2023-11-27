McCann Drops 2nd Public Defender, Federal Fraud Trial Delayed to February

The trial of a former State Senator and one time gubernatorial candidate has been continued into next year.

Former State Senator William “Sam” McCann appeared before Federal Judge Colleen Lawless this morning to begin hearing to set a trial in motion on 9 federal counts against McCann which include money laundering, tax evasion, and fraud.

According to a report from Capital News Illinois reporter Hannah Meisel, McCann filed a motion to dump his latest public defender and represent himself in his case. This would be McCann’s second public defender after he ditched his first one back in January.

Meisel reports that Judge Lawless was visibly annoyed by the motions, but granted both requests to delay the trial.

McCann told reporters after the hearing that he was the only person who could take his own defense seriously and that’s why he’s proceeding pro se.

The trial has been reset for February 5th-9th.