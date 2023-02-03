McCann Money Laundering, Tax Evasion Trial Delayed to June

The fraud and money laundering trial of a former Illinois State Senator that represented the listening area won’t likely occur until this summer.

Former Illinois Senator and one time gubernatorial candidate William “Sam” McCann appeared in a video hearing in Central Illinois federal court yesterday before Magistrate Judge Eric Long.

McCann’s previous defense counsel, Assistant Federal Public Defender Rosana Brown filed a motion on January 25th to withdraw as McCann’s counsel. According to the written motion, Brown claimed a conflict of interest had arisen between her and McCann that had become “materially adverse” and the attorney-client relationship had become “irreparably broken.”

Judge Long granted the motion yesterday and also recognized the entry of appearance by McCann’s new private defense counsel, Peoria-based attorney Charles Schierer. Schierer also filed a motion to continue in the case on behalf of McCann on January 25th in order to receive additional time to receive and review discovery and prepare defense ahead of trial.

Judge Long granted Schierer’s motion and vacated McCann’s trial date, which was set to begin on February 14th.

McCann is charged with 7 counts of wire fraud, one count of money laundering, and one count of tax evasion allegeding he misused campaign finances for personal use, laundered that money through his campaign accounts, and then, attempted to evade claiming campaign money as income on his federal income taxes.

Judge Long has set a status hearing for the case for March 13th with jury selection for trial continued to June 25th. McCann remains free on a recognizance bond with several stipulated conditions.