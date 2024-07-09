McCann Receives 42 Month Prison Term on Fraud, Tax Evasion & Money Laundering

Former Illinois State Senator Sam McCann has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison.

McCann was sentenced before Judge Colleen R. Lawless in Springfield federal court today. McCann pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion on February 15th.

McCann was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2021 on the charges related to the mishandling of campaign funds surrounding his unsuccessful third-party candidacy for governor in 2018. The indictment said that from about May 2015 to June 2020, McCann engaged in a scheme to convert more than $200,000 and potentially more than $500,000 in contributions and donations made to his campaign committees to pay himself and make personal purchases, and that he concealed his fraud from donors, the public, the Illinois State Board of Elections and law enforcement authorities.

For the remainder of the sentence, McCann must also serve two years of mandatory supervised release, pay over $680,000 in restitution and a $900 special assessment. The restitution also comes with a forfeiture money judgment that allows federal authorities to seize any or all of McCann’s property to make up the restitution in the case.

McCann previously served as an Illinois State Senator first in the 49th District, after defeating Deanna DeMuzio in 2010 and then later on in the 50th District prior to his run for governor in 2018. The district covered all of the WLDS/WEAI listening area.