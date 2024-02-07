McCann Trial Pushed to Next Week Due to Hospitalization in St. Louis

The trial of Sam McCann has been continued to next week.

According to online court records, McCann appeared via video conference this morning for the third day in a row in front of Judge Colleen Lawless. McCann is representing himself in a trial accusing him of wire fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion for allegedly misusing thousands of campaign dollars for personal use.

McCann’s trial was supposed to begin Monday, but the court found out that he had been taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital for an unidentified procedure. Federal prosecutors have argued that McCann has manufactured an illness in order to delay the trial.

Judge Colleen Lawless has ordered that the court receive updated medical records and continue to provide communication to the federal Probation Office on when he may be discharged.

The bench trial has been continued to Monday, February 12th at 9AM.