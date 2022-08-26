McCann Wire Fraud Case Continued, Possible Plea Agreement Coming in October

The trial of former State Senator and one time gubernatorial candidate Sam McCann may come to a conclusion in October.

McCann was indicted for 7 counts of wire fraud, one count of money laundering, and one count of tax evasion in February of last year.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Eric Long granted McCann’s counsel a motion to continue to October 20th. In the motion’s filing, McCann’s public defender Rosie Brown says that a potential plea agreement with the federal government is forthcoming in the case. McCann previously pleaded not guilty to the criminal information in late February of last year.

McCann is accused of spending funds donated to his state Senate campaigns and his unsuccessful Conservative Party bid for governor in 2018 on personal expenses like mortgage and vehicle payments.

Felony charges of wire fraud and money laundering carry maximum 20-year prison terms. A charge of tax evasion can result in a maximum five-year prison term. McCann remains free on conditional release that he must be employed or actively seeking employment, remain in the state, not possess firearms, and not open any new accounts, liquidate accounts, or accrue new debt.

McCann had previously said in court that he was unemployed, suffering from a number of health problems, and had personal debt totaling more than $30,000. He also said that he was living off of his wife’s income, who is a traveling nurse.