McCarty Award INENA’s ETSB Director/9-1-1 Coordinator of the Year

The City of Jacksonville is proud to announce that Phil McCarty, Director of West Central Joint Emergency Telephone System Board (ETSB), has been recognized as the INENA ETSB Director/911 Coordinator of the Year by the Illinois National Emergency Number Association.

The INENA ETSB Director/911 Coordinator of the Year Award is given annually to an outstanding ETSB Director or 911 Coordinator who exemplifies the highest standards in emergency communication management. Recipients of this honor demonstrate dedication to enhancing 9-1-1 operations, driving technological innovations, and leading teams in a way that strengthens emergency response capabilities and overall community safety.

Through this recognition, INENA highlights the critical work of West Central Joint ETSB services and acknowledges the immense responsibility undertaken by those who manage and operate these essential systems.

McCarty says it’s all really a reflection of the assembled team in Emergency Management that services the people of West Central Illinois without fail 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: “I’m very fortunate and blessed. It’s a great honor. We don’t do it any better or any different than anyone else does it in the state. I think I really got this award because I’ve got a great team that I work with. We wouldn’t be able to do anything unless we had those people that do the work every day, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It’s really a reflection of what they are doing more than what I’m doing. It doesn’t happen a lot for us in our line of business. People don’t call us when they are having a good day, which is fine. We understand that. When a positive thing turns out, we try to recognize everyone who is a part of the process. That’s really important to us.”

McCarty has been the ESDA Coordinator since being appointed to the position in January 2015. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard said in a press release that he’s proud of McCarty’s accomplishments and dedication to the citizens of the county, calling it a well-deserved honor.