McClellan Announces Candidacy For Morgan County Coroner

A Morgan County Correctional Officer and bailiff has announced his candidacy for Morgan County Coroner.

South Jacksonville resident Alan McClellan today announced he will seek the Republican nomination for coroner in Morgan County.

According to a press release, McClellan previously worked as a paramedic for LifeStar Ambulance in Springfield beginning in 1990. He later moved to Jacksonville and was employed as a paramedic by Passavant Area Hospital in 1996. While working as a paramedic, McClellan was also a volunteer firefighter with the South Jacksonville Fire Department for 20 years.

In 2004, he changed careers and became a correctional officer for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department where is currently employed. In 2017, he was shifted from the jail to court security as a bailiff.

According to the release, McClellan still maintains his paramedic license and currently works on a part-time basis for LifeStar in Jacksonville.

McClellan says that one of the issues he would like to bring forth is educating the community by helping play a part in educating young people about the dangers of distracted driving, the dangers of alcohol consumption, and suicide prevention. McClellan says that his experience as a paramedic and in law enforcement will provide the skills and the knowledge needed to perform the duties of the office.

McClellan resides in South Jacksonville with his wife and two children.

He will challenge incumbent Marcy Patterson, who has served as the coroner in Morgan County since being appointed in 2019. Patterson won re-election for a full term the following year.

The two will square off in the Republican primary on March 19, 2024.