McClelland Dining Hall to be Raised

The fate of a beloved piece of Jacksonville’s higher education history has reportedly been sealed. The MacMurray Foundation and Alumni Association announced via social media Friday that “the beloved McClelland Dining Hall will be raised in the very near future”.

The fate of the former MacMurray dining hall has been in question ever since the building, located at 438 East College Avenue, was ravaged by fire in the early morning hours of June 9th, 2024.

Association President David Ekin says it is a sad day for MacMurray alumni and the college’s storied history. “But we understand that the damage the fire caused was so devastating. We’re trying to figure out what to do with the bricks in front of the dining hall that have the names etched of people who donated for. Some people are taking them and we will take some. We are not sure what will happen with all of them. But it’s a sad day, and as someone said earlier it’s a sad day. Lots of memories.”

According to the post, damage and vandalism from the fire that destroyed the kitchen and left water and smoke damage in the hall was too great for repairs or maintaining the building to be economically feasible.

In December it was announced that then owner Mike Hayes of Jacksonville had donated the building to Our Savior Parish and Routt Catholic High School. At that time, representatives of the school and the Catholic Diocese of Springfield were to determine the building’s structural integrity before establishing a committee made up of school community members to figure out a use for the building.

Hayes reportedly also donated an undisclosed portion of money to the Springfield Diocese to help them get started on whatever direction they choose to take with the property.

Ekin says the MacMurray Foundation and Alumni Association have been working together with Routt since the ownership change and that there is still possibly some history that can be saved from the building. “Routt has been very good to work with us and communicate.”

We have been able to get a couple of plaques, I think. Because the building was named after one of the college’s former presidents, and there was a plaque indicating such. We were able to get that, and it’s my understanding that there were some items still in the basement, and we are going to be able to look at those for any value of history of the college.”

Ekin, who has served as Foundation and Alumni Association President since its inception, says some of his earliest memories of his time living in Jacksonville surround the old McClelland Dining Hall. “We are hopeful we will get some feedback from alums, just about their memories of MacMurray.

Ironically, my family lived there [in Jacksonville] from 1967 to 1969, and my first job was as a waiter in McClelland Dining Hall. Back when they also still had some formal dinners with tablecloths and all of that, so it’s very bittersweet.”

Routt Principal Dan Carie was unavailable for comment as of press time. An attempt by WLDS News to speak with representatives of the Routt Board of Directors has not been returned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

