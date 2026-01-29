McClenning Drops Out of Scott Co Sheriff’s Race

Voters in Scott County will have one less choice in the March Republican Primary election for Sheriff.

In a press release issued Wednesday night, Leighton McClenning announced that he is not only withdrawing from the 2026 primary for Scott County Sheriff, but is also resigning as a Scott County Sheriff’s deputy.

McClenning did not go into detail about the reasons for dropping out of the race, but he did say it was a decision he did not make lightly and it was one that he and his family reached together.

McClenning expressed thanks and gratitude for those who supported his candidacy and wished the best of luck to the three candidates who remain in the race.

McClenning’s withdrawal from the race leaves current Scott County Chief Deputy Bob Smith, Winchester Police Chief Steve Doolin and Corrections Officer Caleb Handy on the March 17th Republican primary ballot.

Current sheriff Tom Eddinger is not seeking reelection.