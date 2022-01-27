McClure Collecting Valentines For Seniors

State Senator Steve McClure is hoping to bring joy to seniors for Valentine’s Day.

McClure’s offices are collecting Valentines For Seniors for the second year in a row. McClure is asking students from public and private schools, church groups, scouting organizations, and other groups to create homemade cards that will be delivered to assisted living centers, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities across the state.

Cards, poems, and other well-wishes will be collected between now and Feb. 7 at McClure’s district offices in Chatham and here in Jacksonville. Cards can be placed in the Valentines box located inside the office door during business hours, or in a small mailbox that will be placed outside of the office during off-hours. Cards can also be mailed.

McClure’s Jacksonville office address is 229 South Main Street, Unit B, Jacksonville IL 62650.

Last year, members of the Illinois Senate Republican caucus collected and delivered more than 45,000 Valentines through the statewide “Valentines for Seniors” program.