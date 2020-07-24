McClure Hosting SoS Mobil Service in Carrollton

State Senator Steve McClure is doing what he can to alleviate long lines at the Secretary of State offices. McClure is hosting a mobile driver services facility in Carrollton on Wednesday from 10AM to 2PM. The facility will be located at Carrollton City Hall at 621 South Main Street.

Services available at the mobile unit will be renewing or correcting a driver’s license, obtaining a state ID, purchasing license plate stickers, motor vehicle registration applications, and organ donor registration.

Seniors 65 and older can receive a free state ID. No Real ID’s will be available at the mobile site. Please visit cyberdriveillinois.com for identification requirements prior to arrival. For veteran designation, you must bring your DD-214 or NAF 13038. For more information about veteran ID services call 1-800-437-9824. For more information about the mobile drive up in Carrollton, call McClure’s Jacksonville office at 245-7456.