McClure Hosting Town Hall Event on SAFE-T Act on Wednesday in Springfield

State Senator Steve McClure is hosting a town hall-style event on Wednesday in Springfield about the SAFE-T Act.

The event will feature McClure, State Representative and current State Senate candidate Sandy Hamilton, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright, and Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll.

McClure says he wants to discuss the facts of the SAFE-T Act and give the public information directly from local criminal justice experts about what it will mean for people’s public safety.

The town hall will take place at 6PM Wednesday, October 19th at Piper Glen Golf Course in Springfield, located at 7112 Piper Glen Drive.

McClure joined WLDS News for a sit down interview about the Town Hall last week. The interview will play in its entirety during a special “What’s On Your Mind?” broadcast on Tuesday, October 18th beginning around 10:30AM on AM1180 WLDS. If you miss the broadcast, the interview will be posted in the WLDS.com audio archives.