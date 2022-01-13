McClure Opens Chatham Office in Addition to Jacksonville Location

50th State Senator Steve McClure is opening a new office.

McClure announced Thursday a new office is being opened in Chatham in an effort to make sure he and his staff are as accessible as possible to residents in the 50th District.

McClure’s office in Jacksonville will remain open as well as his Capitol office in Springfield. McClure says he hopes the new Chatham location will be easier to reach for nearby residents and more convenient for his constituents in the southern part of the district.

The new office will be located at 20 Cottonwood Drive in Chatham and will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The Jacksonville office will continue its normal hours of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday, and the Capitol office remains open during the week from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.