McClure Teacher Pension Bill Passes Senate

50th District State Senator Steve McClure’s legislation to help the state retain teachers has passed the Illinois Senate.

Senate Bill 1646 will make it easier for public schools to recruit teachers, by helping ease the transition for teachers making the jump from private schools. The bill will allow a teacher to establish optional pension credit for up to 2 years of service as a teacher or administrator employed by a private school recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education. Private school teachers aren’t part of the state’s pension program. When they move to a public school, they lose portions of their pension and service time if they make the jump.

McClure’s legislation allows teachers to pay into the state system to cover both the employee and employer pension contributions, plus the actuarial-assumed rate of interest. Teachers would have until June 30, 2023 to take advantage of the program. McClure says it will help public schools recruit teachers with no burden’s to the state’s taxpayers.

It now heads to the Illinois House for consideration.